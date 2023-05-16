Bossip Video

The blessings keep on comin’!

Angel Reese, star player from the LSU women’s basketball team, is now on her way to helping the United States bring home a gold medal. According to DailyMail, Reese has been selected to represent the red, white, and blue in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in July.

This is undoubtedly a big step forward for Angel’s basketball career and public profile and she is already reportedly worth $1.3 million based on the NIL (name, image, likeness) deals that she has done since sending Caitlin Carter and her Iowa teammates packing in the National Championship game just a few short months ago. If she were able to capture a gold medal, there’s no telling what type of endorsements would be awaiting her at the bank upon her return.

All that said, it isn’t lost on Reese how hard this journey has been and how much work she’s put in to get here and she recently recapped it on Twitter.

As if this news doesn’t have #10 riding high, she is also featured in the famed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that will hit newsstands on Thursday!

Life is good when you’re the champ.

Congrats! Can’t wait to see her ball out on the international stage!