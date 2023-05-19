Even as a newcomer on the show, Bre Tiesi isn’t afraid to open up about her personal life on Selling Sunset.

Tiesi is the latest real estate agent to join the Netflix reality series, already familiar to some fans as one of the mothers to share a child with Nick Cannon. Tiesi and Cannon welcomed son Legendary in July 2022, and the mom started shooting season 6 of the show just a few short weeks after she gave birth.

Unsurprisingly, Bre didn’t get much screentime before the returning real estate agents started asking questions about the logistics of her relationship with the Wild ‘N Out creator. In the seventh episode of the new season, Tiesi’s costar Amanza Smith asks if it’s true that someone doesn’t have to pay child support after having 10 children.

“That’s true,” Bre responded as the pair shared cocktails on a rooftop. “The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.'”

“That explains a lot, I guess,” Amanza said about her costar’s reveal in a confessional interview. “I’d keep going too.”

Tiesi is also quick to insist that she doesn’t rely on the comedian to finance her own life, or that of their child.

“I take care of myself,” she said. “If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.” She continued in a confessional interview: “I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I’ve worked my ass off to be where I’m at. I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner.”

Following headlines about Cannon’s lack of child support obligation, Tiesi’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, is speaking out to set the record straight.

“Bre, you should know better!” the attorney said during an interview with Us Weekly. “That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.”