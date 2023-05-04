Bossip Video

It looks like Bre Tiesi is going to do a lot of defending Nick Cannon during her first season on Selling Sunset.

In the Season 6 trailer for the Netflix series, which dropped on Thursday, the real estate agent and newcomer to the show fires back at hate over her relationship with ubiquitous baby daddy Nick Cannon.

One clip from the trailer shows Tiesi arguing with co-star Chelsea Lazkani after the latter says, “As a Christian, I find Bre’s relationship rather off-putting.”

Bre–who shares 10-month-old son Legendary with Cannon–adamantly replies, “Who I have children with is my business…I don’t need a judge and a jury.”

Lazkani didn’t hold back, though, insisting she gets “triggered” by things she does not “understand or agree with.”

News that Tiesi was joining the cast of Selling Sunset broke in August 2022, just two months after she welcomed her first child with the Wild ‘N Out creator. Cannon is also the father of 11 other children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott and LaNisha Cole.

While Bre seems content with her baby daddy decision, that doesn’t mean she’s looking to add to Cannon’s already huge family. Earlier this year, the real estate agent revealed to her followers that she doesn’t want to have any more children.

The conversation began after she told her 500,000 plus followers to “ask me anything sept [sic] about my child’s father 😂,” which led to one person asking if she wanted more kids. In response, Tiesi wrote, “I’m one and done 🥰😘 me and ledgy for life.”

A second fan asked, “What made you feel more like yourself after ledge was born?” To which she had a lengthy response:

“Nothing. Honestly life has never been the same I think adjusting to body changes my PP the show the public being nastier than ever. It’s taken prob till now to even start feeling like me but I’m sure after he’s a year I’ll be able to get back to me right now. it’s survival mode.”

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres May 19.