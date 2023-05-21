Bossip Video

Are Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors really dating? It def seems so.

We’ll be honest, we didn’t really see this one coming! Pictures of Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors boarding a flight together from New York City to Los Angeles have surfaced on the internet, initiating dating chatter.

The pair were spotted chatting and holding hands out and about while also waiting in line to grab a bite to eat. Both actors appear to be trying their hardest to be incognito. Majors was dressed in a dark green hoodie, black pants, a baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses. While Good kept it low-key in a baseball cap and shades, along with a burgundy T-shirt and black leggings.

According to Page Six, one eyewitness even told the outlet that the pair caught a movie together at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles.

Dating rumors first sparked earlier this month. Sources told TMZ that their romance was “fairly new,” however, they have “gotten close” over the past few weeks.

While Jonathan Majors’ Love Life With Meagan Good Is Reportedly Popping, His Legal & Professional Challenges Continue

It’s unclear how serious the relationship is, as reps for Meagan and Jonathan have not spoken out. As previously reported, Majors continues to fight criminal charges in NYC — 3 counts of attempted assault as well as assault, one count of aggravated harassment, and a separate count of harassment.

The actor is accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in March in the back of a taxi after a night out partying in NYC. Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has maintained her client’s innocence from the beginning.

Fans don’t seem happy about this hookup at all amid his legal woes. Many took to Twitter to share their opinions on the dating rumors that followed.

Check out more of the reactions below.

We will keep fans posted on Good’s and Major’s brewing romance. Click here to see the coupled-up photos!