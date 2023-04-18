Bossip Video

Organizations are distancing themselves from Jonathan Majors following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped Jonathan Majors as a client, according to reports from Deadline. The recent move by the actor’s longtime manager comes three weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City.

Shortly after starring roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors’ departure was reportedly due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior. PR firm The Lede Company also initiated a break with the actor in the last month.

Related Stories

Also cutting ties with the star is Valentino, “Majors and fashion house Valentino ‘mutually agreed’ that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.”

As other companies end their relationship with Majors, rumors of Marvel Studios having a contingency plan to replace him as Kang the Conqueror have surfaced. During an appearance on The Hot Mic podcast, Marvel Insider Jeff Sneider shared that the actor could be replaced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his assault allegations.

Play

Originally meant to be a major part of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, Jonathan Majors appeared as Kang the Conqueror in the season finale of Loki Season 1 on Disney+ and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors’ character is currently planned to appear in both Loki Season 2 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

According to Yahoo!, Jeff Sneider noted that potential replacements for Majors include Snowfall star Damson Idris.

“Even though there hasn’t been any movement on the Jonathan Majors front, I’ve heard that’s the kind of actor, who, like, if Jonathan Majors got the boot as Kang, someone like Damson Idris is the type of the person that [Marvel] may look at to replace him if that, in fact, happens,” said Sneider.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City for alleged domestic abuse against a 30-year-old woman on March 26. While the actor hasn’t spoken publicly since the arrest, he maintains his innocence.

Categories: For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.