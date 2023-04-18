Organizations are distancing themselves from Jonathan Majors following his arrest on domestic violence charges.
Talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped Jonathan Majors as a client, according to reports from Deadline. The recent move by the actor’s longtime manager comes three weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City.
Shortly after starring roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors’ departure was reportedly due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior. PR firm The Lede Company also initiated a break with the actor in the last month.
Also cutting ties with the star is Valentino, “Majors and fashion house Valentino ‘mutually agreed’ that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.”
As other companies end their relationship with Majors, rumors of Marvel Studios having a contingency plan to replace him as Kang the Conqueror have surfaced. During an appearance on The Hot Mic podcast, Marvel Insider Jeff Sneider shared that the actor could be replaced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his assault allegations.
