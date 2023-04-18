Bossip Video

Organizations are distancing themselves from Jonathan Majors following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Talent manager Entertainment 360 has dropped Jonathan Majors as a client, according to reports from Deadline. The recent move by the actor’s longtime manager comes three weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City.

Shortly after starring roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors’ departure was reportedly due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior. PR firm The Lede Company also initiated a break with the actor in the last month.