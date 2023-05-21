Bossip Video

Despite music career controversy, DaniLeigh worked with big dogs like, Prince, Chris Brown, and now Beyoncé is added to that list!

DaniLeigh took to Instagram to share that she is credited with helping with the choreography for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” Talk about a dancer’s dream come true! DaniLeigh explained that she had to keep the collaboration a secret throughout 2022.

“kept this on the DL last year but I’m so grateful to have been apart of some of the choreography for the Queen Beyoncé Renaissance Tour. It was an honor and such a blessing. a dream come true!!! thank you to @beyonce and team, The show looks amazing!!! 💜💜💜💜” DaniLeigh wrote on Instagram.

Fans took to her comment section to say congrats and send her praise on the big accomplishment. One fan wrote, “Tell them to put some respect on your name.” Another fan wrote, “That’s a HUGE DEAL. Congrats girl 😍🥳🔥🔥🔥 You been workin with legends from the beginning!”

In early 2022, Dani took a hiatus from social media and the music industry after publicly beefing with the father of her child, rapper Da Baby. After returning, she spoke with Variety about cancel culture.

“Personally, I have learned to think before I speak. And that when you make a mistake take full accountability for it and really try to understand how you might have hurt people, and show through actions that you’ve learned to be more mindful. The internet is a whole other monster that can be really tough and unforgiving so you really can’t focus on it too much — it’s most important to show that you’re doing the work.”

Other Famous Familiar Faces Working Behind The Scenes On The Renaissance World Tour

Turns out Dani isn’t the only celebrity that has a credit on the Renaissance Tour. Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is listed as an intern on the tour through Beyoncé’s company Parkwood Entertainment.

Natalia isn’t new to this, though! This actually marks Bryant’s third time working with Beyoncé, or as Bryant calls her, Auntie BB. She partnered with her now-discontinued clothing brand Ivy Park x Adidas for a campaign in November 2021. The commercial featured Bryant modeling the “Halls of Ivy” collection along with Ava Phillippe, Jalen Green, James Harden, and Bey’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” Natalia said of becoming a signed model. “I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

The young model also appeared at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance event in Los Angeles in December 2022, which was hosted by Parkwood.

Users on Twitter were also very happy for the model and her much-deserved success. Check out their reactions below.

Fans also noticed that Richard Lawson, Beyoncé’s stepfather, was credited as the Project Manager A&R! We love to see it, keeping it all in the family.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. It marks her first solo tour since the Formation World Tour in 2016. Beyoncé will be performing a total of 57 shows through September 27, 2023, stopping in England, Spain, France, Germany, and more before coming home to the United States on July 12 for a show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

