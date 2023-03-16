Bossip Video

During the late Kobe Bryant’s TCL Chinese theater ceremony, Natalia Bryant discussed how he was the “Best Girl Dad” during a memorable speech.

The loss of Kobe Bryant quite frankly is a loss that the world and more specifically the city of Los Angeles may never recover from. Throughout the WNBA and NBA seasons, Kobe’s name is mentioned nightly in post-game interviews. When you drive throughout Los Angeles every day a new mural or artwork dedicated to Kobe is going up. For the TCL Chinese Theater, it was a no-brainer to enshrine Kobe’s hands and feet among the greats.

The Bryant family was on hand for the occasion along with Lakers owner Jeannie Buss, Byron Scott, and Rob Pelinka. Kobe’s original prints were cast in February 2011 the day before he was named All-Star Game MVP. Until now those prints were only displayed inside the theatre and only seen by those attending a show. The ceremony this week moves his prints in front of the iconic theatre.

According to TMZ, Natalia Bryant undried all eyes in attendance while speaking on her father who meant so much to everyone but to her was just, Dad.

“I’m honored to be here today to recognize the man we all knew and love, my dad, Kobe Bryant,” said Natalia Bryant “When most people knew him as a basketball player or storyteller, I got to know him and love him as my dad and let me tell you, he’s the MVP of girl dads, to say the least.” “As you visit here for years to come, I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes.” “Dad, you are an icon, a legend, a storyteller,” Natalia said … “And, most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman can dream of.”

Natalia’s speech was a reminder that the world lost a man of many hats that touched every part of the world. The TCL Theater will be packed for the foreseeable future with everyone trying to see Kobe’s prints. For now, you can enjoy a look inside the ceremony and the prints below.