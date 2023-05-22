Bossip Video

We really don’t need this type of technology in the world today.

For the last few months, hell, maybe even years, the topic of AI (artificial intelligence) has run rampant on social media timelines. In real-time, we are watching how robots and computer programs will replace us in everything from art to music, to voice acting, to industry. When you look in the comments of these posts you will see lots of people championing these “breakthroughs” as if it isn’t one of the most terrifying things to happen in the modern era.

THIS S**T AIN’T COOL, PEOPLE!

If you haven’t had enough examples of why, we present to you, exhibit A.

There are still millions of people living through the PTSD caused by 9/11 and this image is likely extraordinarily triggering to a great many of them. To the majority of common folks, this image looks real as hell. So real, in fact, that according to TMZ, the stock market reacted so viscerally that the S&P 500 dropped 30 points! Just imagine what other types of hyper-realistic images could bring an economy or a government to its knees.

To anyone out there who is excited about the prospect of living like The Jetson’s, please rethink your ambition. Once we got iPhones and wi-fi, nothing else is really necessary unless it’s some type of medical treatment. Let’s end the technological arms race before Terminator 2 becomes a documentary instead of a Hollywood blockbuster.