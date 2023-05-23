Bossip Video

Cardi B is going all out to celebrate the launch of Whipshots’ newest flavor and she’s looking amazing while doing so.

On Monday, May 22, the rapper joined Whipshots–the vodka-infused whipped cream she launched with Starco Brands–to celebrate the launch of something special. The company threw a summer kickoff event at The Bungalow in Santa Monica in honor of the launch of a new limited-edition Lime flavor of Whipshots.

Whipshots also unveiled “Whip It, Beaches,” the new summer campaign from the company featuring Cardi B.

The advertisements show the mother of two wearing nothing but a whipped cream bikini and a pair of sunglasses as she demonstrates the boozy treat as the drink of the summer.

For the Santa Monica soiree, Cardi was dressed head-to-toe in a Pucci jumpsuit and a seriously impressive pair of heels, showing off her famous curves in the colorful number. To accessorize, she added a pair of big gold hoop earrings, which she matched to a gold thong chain that she wore on the outside of her bodysuit.

Cardi wore her hair in an updo that was mostly covered by her hood, though her blunt bangs were left out at the front to compliment her done-up face.

The “WAP” rapper was joined by renowned celebrity mixologist and Chief Mixology Officer Rob Floyd behind the bar for a lively demonstration debuting the new Lime flavor on popular drinks including margaritas, mojitos, and more.

Whipshots PRIDE ambassadors and legendary drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik also joined in on the event, pouring celebratory shots and shaking up a signature cocktail in honor of PRIDE month for attendees.

Whip Shots Lime follows comes two years after the launch of the original three flavors: vanilla, caramel, and mocha. Cardi launched the vodka-infused whipped cream in December 2021.