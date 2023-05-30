Bossip Video

DaniLeigh’s in some serious trouble.

The singer, 28, was arrested and booked over the holiday weekend on three felony charges; driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property.

TMZ reports that Dani —real name Danielle Leigh Curiel—was seen by several witnesses driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of lanes near Miami Beach. Authorities told the publication that she struck someone on a motorized scooter and dragged the moped for about a block before an officer was flagged.

In the police report, the officer alleged that Dani smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests, and later took a Breathalyzer that showed that she blew a 0.145 and 0.148, nearly twice the legal limit.

As for the driver of the moped who was injured, it’s almost imminent that a lawsuit will be forthcoming as they suffered a spinal fracture and kidney laceration, reports TMZ.

So far, reps for DaniLeigh have yet to speak on her arrest. She’s since been released on bond.

Prior to this news, the “Yellowbone” singer made headlines for excitedly sharing that she was involved in the choreography on Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

“kept this on the DL last year but I’m so grateful to have been apart of some of the choreography for the Queen Beyoncé Renaissance Tour,” wrote the dancer/songstress. “It was an honor and such a blessing. a dream come true!!! thank you to @beyonce and team, The show looks amazing!!! 💜💜💜💜.”

She was also promoting her new single “Tasty.”

This story is still developing…