These people really think that they can kill Black people for literally anything whether it’s real or perceived.

Black 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton was fatally gunned down on Sunday by a 58-year-old Columbia, South Carolina gas station owner Rick Chow after Chow falsely accused him of stealing water bottles according to a WLTX report. Chow turned himself in to authorities yesterday morning and has been formally charged with murder.

Both protests and vigils were held by members of the community all day Monday at the store where Carmack-Belton took his final breaths.

“That king may not have mattered to them but he… mattered to us, because that could have been your child,” said one activist at the vigil. Others made it clear that an arrest and murder charges will not suffice as justice. The community wants to see all penalties and subsequent protocols issued to the fullest extent of the law. “Justice will be served, starting at the bond hearing tomorrow where we request his bond be denied,” said a woman attending the vigil.

Moreover, the county coroner Naida Rutherford has taken to social media to give her thoughts and explain the facts to those who are either misinformed or purposefully disseminating lies.

According to DailyMail, even the sheriff spoke out against Chow in the press conference that was held following Chow’s arrest.

‘You don’t shoot somebody in the back if he’s not a threat to you. It’s the same standard that we do, that cops have to live by. ‘You have to be defending someone’s life or your life. There has to be immediate danger to you. ‘Someone who is running away, has no indication the he is pointing a gun at anyone while he’s running away, he was shot in the back. ‘Even if he had shoplifted four bottles of water, it’s not something you shoot anyone over much less a 14-year-old.’

We truly hope this POS spends the rest of life in crippling fear and excruciating pain inside a prison.