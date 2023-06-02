Bossip Video

Naomi Osaka and Cordae have more exciting news about her pregnancy. They’re expecting a baby girl!

The happy couple celebrated their bundle of joy with a gorgeous gender reveal. They took to Instagram to announce the good news with adorable pictures from their baby shower.

Naomi was glowing, surrounded by a beautiful display decked out in balloons, flowers in pink and purple. She posed in front of a backdrop announcing that “A little princess is on the way.”

The tennis star kept it comfortable and casual in cream cargo pants and a baseball cap. She flexed with a belly-baring cropped football jersey from her latest Nike collection. Proud Papa Cordae rocked the unofficial baby shower uniform: A Burberry shirt with jeans and Timberland boots.

Both parents-to-be were beaming in the series of photos they seemed to have taken themselves. The series of impromptu photos included an adorable moment of Cordae cradling and kissing Naomi’s baby bump. Cordae posted that one on his Instagram Stories with the caption “#GirlDad.”

Naomi Osaka Prepares For Motherhood And A Comeback To Tennis

According to PEOPLE, the photos are from Naomi and Cordae’s princess-themed baby shower, surrounded by friends and family. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion previously told PEOPLE in February that she already knew the baby’s sex. She still kept it a surprise from Cordae a little longer.

“I’ve been preparing, but he doesn’t know the gender yet, only I know. So it’s not like I can build out the room or anything,” she shared. “So I don’t know, [I’m] just kind of winging it. That’s kind of the key motto in my life a little.”

Before the new arrival, Naomi took a much needed break from professional tennis to focus on her mental health. In addition to the physical and mental demands of the sport, navigating fame, public scrutiny, and racism took a toll on the 25-year-old.

Much like Serena Williams, Naomi plans to make a post-baby comeback to the sport. She previously announced a return to the tennis circuit for the 2024 Australia Open. Until then, it’s all love for the happy couple and their celebrity seed.

Congratulations to Naomi Osaka and Cordae!