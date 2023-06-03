In #BOSSIPSounds news, a Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter is going viral for an unreleased track.
Tish Hyman’s forthcoming song, “Lucky,” has ignited a viral sensation even before its official release after she sang a portion of it on social media.
Hyman’s soulful track features affirmations of gratitude and several of the singer’s followers have expressed that it’s striking an emotional chord and providing a much-needed source of comfort during challenging times.
“I got fate on my side I”m so lucky,” singers Hyman. “I do what I love everyday, I always make a way out of noway.”
In the comments, several stars gushed about the record that’s uplifting, uniting, and providing solace to its listeners.
“Nah this the one,” wrote comediene WatchJazzy about the song.
“You know I LIVE for positive affirmations and gratitude I LOVE THE SONG,” commented influencer Somaya Reece.
As excitement surrounding the release of “Lucky” builds, rumors and insider information suggest that the song will feature a collaboration with Leon Thomas.
Thomas is known for his impressive vocal range and versatility and has worked with numerous acclaimed musicians, and fans are eagerly anticipating the synergy between his talents and Hyman’s distinctive style.
While details regarding the collaboration and the official release of “Lucky” remain under wraps, the song’s viral success has created a sense of anticipation as people look forward to hearing the soul savant blend various musical genres and couple it with Leon Thomas’ vocal prowess.
Are YOU feeling “Lucky” about Tish Hyman’s new track and forthcoming collab?
