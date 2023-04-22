Bossip Video

Deante’ Hitchcock has announced the May release date for his Once Upon A Time album and he’s dropped a new video.

Grammy-nominated artist Deante’ Hitchcock is gearing up to release his next project and he’s created his most vulnerable art yet. Once Upon A Time will be an emotional rollercoaster taking fans inside his personal life and experiences with fatherhood and as a partner.

No matter who you are, some part of the upcoming project will be relatable. The album will arrive May 10th and Hitchcock hopes it will help men face the emotions they don’t always express to the women in their lives.

“At what was shaping up to be a turning point in my life, the world as we know it seemed to stop turning altogether,” said Hitchcock in a statement. “I watched our world change, and in the midst of it all, I had a son, became a father, and watched my world change as well. “The word ‘son’ feels hella ironic to read, like the sun up in the sky that I used to stare at until it became an almost blinding blue bouncing ball of light, my son came into the world and brought a brightness into my life that could rival that of its homophone. His mother and I are forever in awe, and forever thankful for our angel, our Saint. The story of how we got here is no fairytale, but I’ll try my best to tell you all about the best way I know how.”

As a little preview of what’s to come Hitchcock has decided to release the single and video for “Woah.”

On the track, Deante brings his signature lyricism and style over elite bass-heavy production. The video was directed by Caleb Seales, take a look at it below.