Meme queen Kayla Nicole Jones used her own viral pictures to make a serious announcement about getting a divorce.
The comical Content Creator took to Instagram on June 2 with the shocking news. Kayle revealed that she was no longer married to her husband, Luhkye. She wrote,
“Really don’t know how else to announce, but I owe y’all the update because my marriage was public.” Kayla added, “That’s all. Moving on now. Ttyl or not.”
In classic Kayla style, the internet sensation created a trio of photos making goofy poses with the text “I do, I did. I’m done.”
She has since changed the caption to, “I can’t breave”.
Kayla did not divulge any details about her divorce, although she did assure fans that their children, Messiah, 2, and Kaleesia, 8 months, were not to blame.
“Not it wasn’t the kids. They happily live with their father since our separation,” she shared via an Instagram post.
One commenter asked, “You left the kids with they daddy kaya?!?” accompanied by a crying emoji, to which she responded, “he wanted them lol. I still see them.”
Someone else pushed for clarity, “He got full custody?”
Kayla replied, “no we share. He just wanted to have them so I could focus and heal.”
The YouTuber did offer more context of what led to their separation.
“Growth wasn’t matching and causing many issues. I was just done. Wanted more.”
Roughly 30 minutes before Kayla shared the divorce news, she posted a carousel of photos wearing a fuschia one-piece swimsuit at the beach.
Kayla Nicole Jones Opens Up With Fans As They React To The Divorce News
While some of her fans expressed their sadness after hearing the revelation, others poured into the mom of two and showed their support for their favorite goofy girl.
One Twitter user said,
“Does anybody get saddened by celebrity breaks ups? I mean most are inevitable but still… Kayla Nicole and her husband just got a divorce and it makes me sad.”
Another supporter tweeted,
“I get extra worried when bad things happen to funny people because most of the time, society expect them to take care of themselves emotionally. They rarely ever get support. So I hope DC Yung Fly is hanging in there and I hope Kayla Nicole is handling her divorce well”.
Someone else said,
“I commend Kayla Nicole for saying her children are with their father while she heals. Being a young mom with 2 small children all while dealing with a divorce & trying to still maintain a career is hard. Good for her for choosing to heal properly”.
Others had to add a bit of comic relief, which we are sure Kayla would approve of. One user tweeted,
“Kayla Nicole was really in them IG comments talking about “rip me out the marriage I been acting brand new” after she announced her divorce”
Another fan added,
“Kayla Nicole divorce announcement has me weakkkkk shawty said “I do, I did, I’m done!” And then left them jits with they daddy”.
Her ex-husband, Luhkye, has not addressed the divorce and photos of Kayla remain on his Instagram profile.
Kayla announced her engagement in August 2022. However, the date the pair the couple never shared when they officially tied the knot.
Divorces are hard, to say the least, but it is commendable that this one isn’t giving drama or messy.
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
Tim Anderson's Wife & Mistress Seemingly Trade Shade, Other Woman Wonders Why Anderson Won't Defend Her---'He Swear He Love Me'
-
So Sad: New Details About Jacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon Dr. Zach Reveal Previous Malpractice Complaints From Patients
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly's Longtime Love Ms Jacky Oh Dies At 32
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Thirty-FINE: Karrueche Shakes Her Birthday Cakes At Baddie Bash With Coco Jones, Janelle Monáe, Christina Milian & More
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Da’Naia Jackson Admits She Studied The Bodies Of The Women Her Ex-Husband Derrick Jaxn Cheated On Her With
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.