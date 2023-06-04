Bossip Video

Meme queen Kayla Nicole Jones used her own viral pictures to make a serious announcement about getting a divorce.

The comical Content Creator took to Instagram on June 2 with the shocking news. Kayle revealed that she was no longer married to her husband, Luhkye. She wrote,

“Really don’t know how else to announce, but I owe y’all the update because my marriage was public.” Kayla added, “That’s all. Moving on now. Ttyl or not.”

In classic Kayla style, the internet sensation created a trio of photos making goofy poses with the text “I do, I did. I’m done.”

She has since changed the caption to, “I can’t breave”.

Kayla did not divulge any details about her divorce, although she did assure fans that their children, Messiah, 2, and Kaleesia, 8 months, were not to blame.

“Not it wasn’t the kids. They happily live with their father since our separation,” she shared via an Instagram post.

One commenter asked, “You left the kids with they daddy kaya?!?” accompanied by a crying emoji, to which she responded, “he wanted them lol. I still see them.”

Someone else pushed for clarity, “He got full custody?”

Kayla replied, “no we share. He just wanted to have them so I could focus and heal.”

The YouTuber did offer more context of what led to their separation.

“Growth wasn’t matching and causing many issues. I was just done. Wanted more.”