Bossip Video
1 of 3

It’s no surprise Kroy Biermann’s split from Kim Zolciak is so nasty, considering the final blow to the marriage was allegedly Kim punching him in the head.

Kroy Biermann x Kim Zolciak

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Despite both Don’t Be Tardy stars still sharing the same home, they’ve never been more distant. Their divorce filing listed the official date of separation as April 30. Tensions over millions of dollars in debt really boiled over in May.

Kroy accused Kim of punching him in the head on May 4. The retired baller filed for divorce the next day. Like fellow RHOA stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, Kim and Kroy reportedly had raced to the courthouse to file the paperwork.

According to the police report Page Six obtained, Kim is the one who reported a domestic dispute at their Georgia mega-mansion. Two Milton Police Department officers responded to the call. Kim complained that Kroy locked up her passport and $175,000 of her property in a safe and then hid the key. Kim said the designer purses and jewelry were her sole premarital assets.

On the other hand, Kroy said that they were marital property from their 11 years together. He said he only took the items to sell them for desperately needed quick cash. Kroy accused Kim of a gambling addiction that recently lost another huge stack of money. He claimed that the mom of six’s gambling “compulsion has financially devastated” the family.

The cops got Kim’s passport back from the safe but didn’t see six figures worth of purses and jewels. The whole fight is even more ironic because, after all that drama, Kim started selling her used wigs for thousands of dollars less than a month later.

See why Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann reportedly “totally hate each other” and kept calling the cops on each other after the flip.

Kim And Kroy “Totally Hate Each Other,” Reported Each Other To The Cops Repeatedly For Alleged Assault, Stolen Cards, And Missing Meds

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 21, 2017

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

If Kim hadn’t called the cops, Kroy might have never revealed that she allegedly punched him during the argument. He didn’t have visible injuries or request medical treatment. Kroy caught footage of her allegedly punching him in the back of the head. The NFL declined to press charges against his estranged wife.

Police refereed another hour of yelling and fighting as the RHOA alum divvied up her belongings into the car. They repeatedly reminded the contentious couple to calm down for the sake of their four young kids in the home. Kroy and Kim share Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and a set of twins, Kaia and Kane, 9.

Later that day, they called the police accusing each other of more petty beef. Kroy reported that she was using his card. The 45-year-old fired back that all the money in the account was hers because her husband hadn’t worked in seven years.

The next day, Kim called the cops again, claiming that Kroy locked her out of their bedroom where her medication was. Somewhere in all the fighting, shady insults, and cop calling, it was the last straw. After months of reportedly thinking about splitting up, Kroy made it official at the courthouse that day.

As Kim and Kroy battle over primary custody and the IRS for more than $1 million in back taxes, they’re still under the same roof. A source close to the soon-to-be exes told Radar Online that they “totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight.”

Between fighting over the kids and massive debt, the claws are out. In addition to questioning each other’s parenting over alleged addictions to weed and gambling, Kroy demanded that Kim get psych evaluations for multiple mental health disorders.

Until the ink is dry on the divorce, the Biermann beef will only get messier. Hopefully, they can keep it civil for their kids.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Divorces
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.