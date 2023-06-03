It’s no surprise Kroy Biermann’s split from Kim Zolciak is so nasty, considering the final blow to the marriage was allegedly Kim punching him in the head.

Despite both Don’t Be Tardy stars still sharing the same home, they’ve never been more distant. Their divorce filing listed the official date of separation as April 30. Tensions over millions of dollars in debt really boiled over in May.

Kroy accused Kim of punching him in the head on May 4. The retired baller filed for divorce the next day. Like fellow RHOA stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, Kim and Kroy reportedly had raced to the courthouse to file the paperwork.

Kim Zolciak allegedly punched Kroy Biermann day before divorce: police report https://t.co/SfSITJYnwI pic.twitter.com/1NagzfLlvh — Page Six (@PageSix) June 2, 2023

According to the police report Page Six obtained, Kim is the one who reported a domestic dispute at their Georgia mega-mansion. Two Milton Police Department officers responded to the call. Kim complained that Kroy locked up her passport and $175,000 of her property in a safe and then hid the key. Kim said the designer purses and jewelry were her sole premarital assets.

On the other hand, Kroy said that they were marital property from their 11 years together. He said he only took the items to sell them for desperately needed quick cash. Kroy accused Kim of a gambling addiction that recently lost another huge stack of money. He claimed that the mom of six’s gambling “compulsion has financially devastated” the family.

Kroy pulling out the big guns releasing the bank statements showing that Kim clean his accounts down to $760. My God! — The Brooke Ashley (@TheBrookeAsh) May 31, 2023

The cops got Kim’s passport back from the safe but didn’t see six figures worth of purses and jewels. The whole fight is even more ironic because, after all that drama, Kim started selling her used wigs for thousands of dollars less than a month later.

