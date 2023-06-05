Bossip Video

Kanye West is being sued by a photographer whose phone he tossed into traffic.

While Kanye West has fallen out of the spotlight and focused on his new marriage and being a father, the lawsuits are still coming in. Recently GAP sued the fashion designer over allegations he altered an office the brand rented for their Yeezy Gap collaboration. GAP is on the hook as it leased the building but wants West to cough up $2M to cover the damages.

Now according to TMZ, there’s another lawsuit pending, this time from a woman who was recorded having an encounter with him.

In January, Ye was leaving his kids’ basketball game when he noticed paparazzi following him. He came to a stop on the roadway to ask for privacy, and photographer Nichol Lechmanik claimed that he was confronting photographers so angrily that she feared he might have a weapon.

Allegedly when Kanye confronted Lechmanik he snatched her phone and tossed it across the roadway. Lechmanik’s business partner recorded the whole thing but police still chose not to press chargers. The photog now says she’s traumatized and humiliated and can’t even return to her job taking photos.

“He reached into my car as if he were going to hit me, he grabbed my phone out of my hand and then angrily threw it into the street,” Lechmanik said on Thursday during a press conference per Variety. “He caused so much fear that I have not been the same since.” […] “He has no right to assault me, batter me or cause me to be afraid to pursue my profession,” Lechmanik said. “I want Ye to know that he cannot do what he did to me without facing consequences. I am determined to stand up for myself to let him know that he must change his abhorrent behavior.”

She’s enlisted Gloria Allred to represent her and she wants Yeezy to pay up.