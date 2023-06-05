Bossip Video

Bird Box BYKE

After setting social media ablaze in 2018, Bird Box is back with a stressful spanish-language spin-off set in Barcelona where a mysterious force (that takes out anyone who makes eye contact with it) decimates the world’s population.

In the upcoming Netflix Horror-Thriller, Sebastian (Mario Casas) must navigate his own survival journey while forming uneasy alliances with other survivors who try to escape the desolate streets of Barcelona as an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

“The events that we see Malorie/Sandra Bullock endure in the original Bird Box are happening at the same time that Sebastian/Mario Casas is going through his journey,” said producer Dylan Clark in an interview with EW. “Being in Barcelona gave us a chance to see how surviving this intense threat in an iconic city poses different challenges.” “Malorie’s journey was just the first chapter of this global, apocalyptic event,” added producer Chris Morgan. As we were developing the original film, we often discussed what would be happening at the same time in different countries around the world.”

Peep the tense trailer below:





Play



Written and directed by Álex and David Pastor, Bird Box Barcelona stars Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

“During this extinction-level event for humanity, how would families in Europe, Asia, Africa respond to the mysterious creatures’ sudden appearance around the globe?” continued Morgan. “What unique challenges would people face based on their geography, culture, their politics? Bird Box: Barcelona gives us the opportunity to expand and explore the mystery further.” “The world is now much more interconnected than ever,” added Clark. “Battling through the COVID years highlighted this. We were all affected similarly, forcing us to find ways to endure and survive. The mythology of Bird Box lends itself to our collective experiences of survival.”

Bird Box Barcelona premieres exclusively on Netflix July 14, 2023.