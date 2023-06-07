Bossip Video

Summa Summa timeeee

The 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic was a color-splashed celebration of fashion and flair that brought out stylish celebs including Danai Gurira, Jeremy Pope, Emma Stone, Simone Ashley, Ella Balinska, and more for good vibes and elevated champagne sipping at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Jeremy rocked a green Ami Paris suit complete with an Esenshal hat nodding to Erykah Badu and Andre 3000 as his inspiration.

Danai stunned in an earthy Off-White mini dress with a dramatically tilted Esenshel hat.

Simone stepped out in a green Valentino dress and white Valentino bag.

Ella came ready to party and DJed in a beige Zara suit styled with Cartier jewelry.

The star-studded collection of guests enjoyed a lavishly decorated Veuve Clicquot wonderland perfect for capturing premium Instagram content like the stunning photoshoot pics below:

Other notable attendees included Al Roker, Gayle King, Kalen Allen, and Joy Sunday.

In true New York fashion, guests showed up to the exquisite event gussied and glamorous in their chic polo best.

Kicking off the swanky event was Broadway star Brennyn Lark who delivered a passionate performance of the National Anthem followed by Karen Gillan leading the ceremonial ball toss.

Keeping with the tradition, Coco Rocha, Christopher Abbot, Darren Criss, and more gathered on the field to stomp the divots before returning to enjoy more music and champagne.

More than 7,000 spectators gathered to watch world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras of Team Veuve Clicquot and his wife Delfina Blaquier take on the Team Liberty Comets for an exciting match.

Ultimately, Delfina stole the show as the star player on the field and took home the award for MVP.

Check out Veuve Clicquot’s recap video and more selects below: