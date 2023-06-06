Bossip Video

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Jr., is speaking out about his mother’s deteriorating health.

The 22-year-old sat down with the U.S. Sun for his first-ever interview this week, where he spoke about his concerns regarding his mother’s health and the motives of the people surrounding her.

Throughout the interview, Kevin Jr. slammed the former talk show host’s inner circle, accusing them of taking advantage of her wealth, fame, and inability to make sound decisions amid her battle with alcoholism. He also said his mother’s mental and physical health has been in jeopardy since being placed under guardianship last year.

“I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to,” he told the publication. “As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing.” “Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on,” Kevin continued.

The U.S. Sun recently reported that Williams was hospitalized in last month in New York, which her son went on to confirm. Hunter said Wendy’s jeweler-turned-manager, Will Selby, contacted him in May to tell him that his mother was in the hospital. Kevin claimed it was the first time he had heard from Will in several months.

Hunter went on to sat that no one from his mother’s team, her guardianship, or the court that holds her guardianship case had told him that she had been released from the hospital. He also claimed no one had updated him to let him know that she had allegedly been moved out of New York.

Elsewhere in his interview, Kevin expressed his concern about the people around Wendy who continue to profit off of her, even during her time of need.

“What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all,” he said. “And whoever has been hired – they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

Kevin also said his mother’s health has declined since she was living with him in Florida from late 2021 to around the spring of 2022. He also spoke about her alcoholism, saying it’s only made worse because her body doesn’t process alcohol like the average person.

“I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person- and we’ve spoken about it,” Hunter explained. “I’ve said, ‘This is one thing where you don’t know how to approach it normally, and that’s fine.’ And it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system.”

Still, though, he insists that the people surrounding his mother don’t care about her health and wellbeing.

“There are a lot of people who are very aware that there is an issue with her drinking, and how that issue may be helped, but I think these people are taking advantage of it while allowing it to play out to make it look like they aren’t causing the issue,” Kevin claims.

To see more of what Kevin Jr. has to say about his mother's health,