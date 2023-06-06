Bossip Video

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is returning to your TV screens on June 13 and the explosive trailer has been released.

As previously reported this new season that’s part of MTV’s Tuesday Night Takeover, is remixing and rebooting itself into a new era with the return of original cast members alongside fresh faces.

Included in that group is of course Spice, who’s on the mend after a headline-making near-fatal surgery in the Dominican Republic.

Despite the seriousness of the situation and the graphic photos shown from her battle with Sepsis, she refuses to slow down.

“I died but I was given a second chance,” says the Dancehall Queen in the trailer before launching herself into rehearsals. “I was in the hospital for two months, I gotta push myself.”

Spice isn’t the only one going hard on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Bambi has been fighting for her marriage with Scrappy but an apparent DM to his ex Diamond has pushed her over the edge, especially amid rumors that the fellow rapper could be pregnant.

“We are officially going through a divorce,” a fed-up Bambi tells her friends.

Elsewhere in the trailer, fans get their first reality show look at supermodel Jessica White.

The stunner is continuing her music career but she admits that people don’t take her seriously as an artist. She’s also opening up about her 8-year relationship with Nick Cannon and her miscarriage that may have been caused by an ovarian cyst.

The model also shocks the ladies by revealing that she found out that she lost the baby amid Cannon announcing that he had another baby on the way.

That’s not all, however, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta watchers will also see Erica Banks make her debut that goes off with a drink-tossing bang.

The “Buss It” rapper will apparently clash with fellow femcee Renni Rucci who throws a drink in her face.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Erica Mena trying to get over her divorce from Safaree as she ignites her movie star career. She loses her temper however and flips a table.

Meanwhile, Safaree’s setting his sights on Amara La Negra, and possibly Jessica White who agrees to be his friend.

Newbie Amy Luciani is also featured alongside her “Black Kardashians” family and all the drama that ensues between them.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to debut on Tuesday, June 13th at 8 pm ET/PT

Watch the #LHHATL trailer below.

Catch-up on previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on MTV.com, the MTV App, Paramount+, and the Love & Hop Hop channel on Pluto TV. Future seasons of “Love & Hip Hop” from other cities will remain on VH1 and will air later in 2023.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton and Jubba Seyyid for MTV Entertainment Studios and Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Alissa Horowitz, Mimi Adams, Gavin Lee Jones, and John Crenny for Antoinette Media.