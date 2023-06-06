Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is poking fun at her sister Kendall Jenner’s dating history.

The SKIMS founder took to social media on Sunday to share a TikTok video of herself and her 9-year-old daughter North. “Hair time,” Kardashian captioned the clip of her and her eldest child dancing to Carlos Santana’s “Maria, Maria” while doing their daily routine.

In the sweet video, many fans immediately noticed the reality star’s outfit, which included a black T-shirt with the words “Kendall Starting Five” on the front. The shirt also featured an image of Jenner surrounded by five of her rumored exes: Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma, who all play for the NBA.

While some fans were shocked to see Kardashian wearing such a shirt, Sunday’s video actually marks the second time she has sported the graphic tee. She was first seen wearing the look during a trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians, which premiered last month.

The T-shirt references a meme that originated in 2019, which claimed the 818 founder had dated five basketball players over the years, giving her enough material for her own starting five. However, the model has since took to social media to shut down some of the rumors regarding her dating history.

“2 out of 5 accurate, thanks,” she wrote on Twitter in 2019, referring to her relationships with Simmons — whom she dated from 2018 to 2020 — and Booker.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner dated for over two years before their June 2022 split. Not long after, the reality star sparked relationship rumors with Bad Bunny, who she has been linked to since February 2023.