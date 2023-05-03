Bossip Video

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may not have walked the Met Gala red carpet together, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t a bonafide couple.

While things between the music superstar and the model started very casually, their relationship continues to progress as they spend more time together.

According to reports from PEOPLE, a source close to the couple claims things between the two are “getting more serious.”

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source says. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”