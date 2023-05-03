Bossip Video

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may not have walked the Met Gala red carpet together, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t a bonafide couple.

While things between the music superstar and the model started very casually, their relationship continues to progress as they spend more time together.

According to reports from PEOPLE, a source close to the couple claims things between the two are “getting more serious.”

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source says. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

The insider also claims that “it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now.”

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider adds. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors back in February, when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. According to reports from TMZ at the time, the pair were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

“They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house,” the insider shared. “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

While the reggaetonero and the reality star have yet to make their relationship Instagram-official, the pair have continued to step out together. They were spotted looking cozy at Coachella last month after Jenner danced to Bad Bunny’s set, and this week, they were seen together at the Met Gala after walking the red carpet separately.

Both Bad Bunny–full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio– and Kendall have been very private in their previous relationships, but they don’t seem eager to hide their coupledom, so it seems like they’re not far away from making things Instagram official.
