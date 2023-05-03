Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may not have walked the Met Gala red carpet together, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t a bonafide couple.
While things between the music superstar and the model started very casually, their relationship continues to progress as they spend more time together.
According to reports from PEOPLE, a source close to the couple claims things between the two are “getting more serious.”
“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source says. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”
The insider also claims that “it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now.”
“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider adds. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors back in February, when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. According to reports from TMZ at the time, the pair were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.
