After a second suspension for flashing a gun on social media, Ja Morant’s team is reportedly claiming the second incident was a toy gun–and not the real thing.

Currently, Ja Morant is suspended from all Memphis Grizzlies team activities after a second incident where he flashed a gun on social media. This comes less than 90 days after his first incident and after he promised that it wouldn’t happen again.

Aside from the jokes around the situation many are left surprised including NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Silver recently revealed Morant’s punishment has been decided and will be announced after the NBA finals. That’s a strong indication the punishment might set a precedent in the NBA.

According to The Breakfast Club, Morant’s team has allegedly claimed the gun he flashed in the car wasn’t real. Furthermore, it allegedly belonged to a relative who passed it off to him and then recorded him with it. At this point, it is way too late in the game to try and change the narrative. On top of that after the seriousness surrounding the first incident, there wasn’t any room for joking about firearms. Rumors are heating up that Ja could miss the entire 2023-2024 season. If that’s indeed true, was the joke worth losing out on a year of pay and time in his prime?