Bossip Video

Memphis Grizzlies head coach has revealed that Ja Morant will be away from the team indefinitely following suspension for flashing a gun on Instagram.

This weekend Ja Morant had a lapse in judgment and posted a video of him flashing a firearm during an early morning Instagram live. Ja was traveling with the team and decided to hit a strip club where he did the live stream. The backlash was almost instant and a swift reminder once something hits the internet it’s there forever. The NBA immediately reacted by suspending Ja for two games and Ja swiftly issued an apology after.

The two-game suspension was announced ahead of the Grizzlies’ trip to Los Angeles to face the Clippers and the Lakers. Immediately after the game, head coach Tayor Jenkins was asked about the Ja Morant situation by the media and offered a shocking update on his return.

“There’s not a definitive timeline,” Jenkins said while speaking to reporters. “We have said that it’ll be at least these two games. We are taking it a day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process. I can’t comment on the terms of the exact timetable is going to be because this really isn’t a timetable situation.”

While Ja is out healing everyone with corporate interests such as Nike revealed they will stand by him and support him. The last question left to answer is how Ja got the gun to Denver in the first place. That Investigation could open a new can of worms for the fan-favorite player.