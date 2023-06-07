Bossip Video

After saying “no” on Decision Day, a #MAFS husband is explaining his answer and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Shaq and Kirsten try to get closure after Shaq confirmed that he wanted a divorce.

Kirsten was not only shocked by his decision but wondered why he burst into tears.





Last week we saw Kirsten bring that up again, this time to the fellow ladies of #MAFS.

“My only question that I have for Shaquille is — he started crying at Decision Day when he told me he wanted to get a divorce,” said Kirsten. “He said he wanted a divorce and started crying. And I’m like, ‘Why the hell are you crying?! I should be crying. You’re telling me you wanna get a divorce from me!'”

Now it looks like Shaq’s ready to answer that question.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode, we see the two exes meet up to settle things between them. Kirsten was initially uninterested in meeting with Shaq but now she’s ready to talk.

“Well I just wanted to I guess close this chapter completely of our marriage,” begins Kirsten before wondering if there were other contributing factors to Shaq’s “no” on Decision Day. “I just don’t feel like I was the only reason as to why you wanted to get a divorce and maybe it was something on your end that also caused you not wanting to be in a marriage.”

Shaq however says that’s untrue.

“I definitely wanted to be married to you,” replies Shaq. “It was just things in our marriage that we didn’t get to and I didn’t think we had a fair shot of getting to that point.”

The #MAFS Nashville participant adds that it always felt like it they were on two separate pages and denies trying to blindside her on Decision Day.

“I’m not that malicious, no, ” says Shaq. “I said whatever my decision is going to be on that day it’s going to come on that day.”

Still, Kirsten has looming questions about Shaq shedding tears and having an “emotional moment” while asking for a divorce.

“Because I made a decision for me,” says Shaq. “I couldn’t believe myself that I was even saying it.” “Throughout this process, I didn’t know I was this vulnerable,” he adds. “I always try to be strong in everything and I made a decision that was for me.”

Kirsten counters that his decision would make more sense if he fully expressed his marriage hangups to her, and Shaq says he “tried.”

Ultimately, their time ends with Shaq wondering if they can be friends.

“Where do we go from here?” he wonders. “Do we leave it on the bench?” “That’s it,” replies Kirsten while Shaq suggests that they be cordial. “I’m a cordial person,” says Kirsten cooly. “We can be cordial.”

After Kirsten leaves, a frustrated Shaq tells #MAFS cameras that he’s unsurprised by their conversation because his ex “has no emotion.”

“A nurturing person? That ain’t Kirsten,” he says. “Both of us didn’t get what we wanted after the marriage, hopefully we learned lessons to help us grow.”

Shaq and Kirsten aren’t the only ones making waves on tonight’s episode, that highly talked about kiss between Dom and (a very flirtatious) Clint is going to go down.

Oop! It’s getting juicy!

A new episode of #MAFS airs TONIGHT, Wednesday, June 7 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!