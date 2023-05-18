The moment #MarriedAtFirstSight fans always anticipate finally happened, and a #MAFS groom gaslighting his wife left viewers disgruntled and disappointed.
During #MAFS’ Decision Day, each couple sat down with Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and shared whether or not they wanted to remain married or get divorced.
There weren’t many surprises amongst the season 16 cast, but the episode ended with a cliffhanger.
🎶it’s all or nothin’🎶 #DecisionDay for #MAFSNashville starts RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/auc5R1s4qn
Airris And Jasmine’s Married At First Sight Decision Day Results
After eight weeks as husband and wife, Airris and Jasmine kicked off Decision Day and discussed the challenges in their marriage.
Airris’ lack of attraction to Jasmine was brought up, but the pageant queen shook it off and told the experts that she knows she’s a “bad b***.” Airris also confessed that he checked out of their marriage while Jasmine gave 100 percent.
Ultimately, Jasmine said she wanted to get a divorce and Airris agreed that it was for the best.
“I didn’t envision marriage being this way,” admitted Airris. “I’m glad to have gone through this with you but ultimately, I would like a divorce as well.”
And while that was far from shocking, Airris’ post-decision comments raised eyebrows. The #MAFS season 16 groom was asked to talk about his dealbreakers going forward, and he stressed the importance of self-love.
“For me it’s self -love, I love myself, I love Airris,” he said.” I hug myself five times a day. I feel like when two people love themselves then they come together that love creates more love.”
His comments threw off Jasmine who asked if he thought that she doesn’t love herself.
“At times the temperature of what’s going on with us can cause you to shut down and not be your true self,” started Airris.
“But not change my self love though, ” challenged Jasmine.
“We can agree to disagree,” said Airris.
Jasmine pressed on however and said she was “trying to get the narrative” of her allegedly having a lack of self-love. While stumbling to explain, Airris said that he ultimately wants to be with someone “who loves themselves unconditionally.”
That comment did NOT go over well with the cheer coach and she called Airris out for his previous history of ghosting women and concluded that he just wasn’t ready to commit.
“First of all I have plenty of self love,” a defiant Jasmine said. “He has committment issues, we’ve talked about it. I just really feel like if it wasn’t the attraction thing, it would’ve been something else,” she added.
“I just don’t feel like he’s in a place were her can fully commit to the marriage. I don’t really think he was ready to be married.”
BLOOP!
Airris is dead wrong for telling her she doesn’t love herself just because she reacted negatively to HIS poor behavior. #MAFS #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight
I’m so glad Jasmine called out Airris after he tried to come at her crazy. She kept it so classy too, I would’ve been up there like #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/VP4Wn8eU9i
Airris remained quiet but later told #MAFS cameras that marriage wasn’t what he expected—especially because of the lack of sex.
“I came into marriage thinking married sex was gonna be great, all the things I was looking forward to…I didn’t really get none of that,” said Airris.
It looks like Jasmine was spot on when it came to this one.
I’m sooooo happy that Jasmine got to say no to Airribus first…and this bullshit he was talking about about “self love”…and talking about married sex. Please shut up #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/bBeEMftGRt
And he is still talking about sex! Glad Jasmine sent Airris back to the skreets where he belongs #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville pic.twitter.com/B1Aei4LLyO
While Airris and Jasmine quickly agreed that it would be best to divorce, Decision Day was a bit more complex for Shaq and Kirsten.
Hit the flip to see why.
Shaq And Kirsten’s Married At First Sight Decision Day Results
Going into Decision Day, Shaq admitted that he was still unsure whether he wanted to stay married or get divorced.
“I’ve just been contemplating back and forth, so I think when I make my decision, I’ll be at peace,” he said.
Kirsten admitted that they need to work on their communication and took accountability for letting him down by not accompanying him on his Memphis work trip.
Shaq agreed with that and said that his wife made him feel alone at times.
“In certain times I felt alone with work events,” said Shaq. ‘I want her [Kirsten] to be part of my work. I think God put me through a lot these past 8 weeks but I continuously showed up for us on a daily basis.”
#MarriedAtFirstSightNashville Decision Day is starting NOW on Lifetime! pic.twitter.com/sVmWh93syz
Despite their admitted issues, Kirsten ultimately said that she wanted to stay married.
“It hasn’t been the easiest thing to do and sometimes it took a toll on you and it took a toll on our marriage. I know it has been a bit difficult to be on one page but you also became that husband who came home with the flowers and came home with the chocolate, you’ve shown support and [after] taking all of that into consideration. I would say yes that I would continue this journey with you and I would like for us to stay married.”
Kirsten’s beautiful self really ended up falling for Shaq and his baldie. You know what we call that? #MAFS #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/vaxcJBBRl1
I really think Shaq & Kirsten could work, they need some couples therapy for their communication but I can see it working!! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville
After a beat, it was Shaq’s turn.
After noting that they both persevered through difficult times, Shaq expressed concerns about whether or not he can “step up to be the man” Kirsten wants him to be. That man is apparently someone like her father who Shaq has finally met, and who Kirsten has lauded as a good father and great provider.
“I appreciate you so much as a person because like, you’re loving, you’re kind,” said Shaq. “But it’s been very difficult for me, as a man, to really just try to step up to be the man you wanted me to be, that you needed me to be, to give you all of the charms that life has to offer.”
When it was time for Shaq to announce his decision, however, #MAFS cut to a preview for next week leaving fans on the edge of their seat.
Wait. . . .so we really have to wait until next week to see Kirsten & Shaq? #MAFS is wrong for that!#MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSnashville pic.twitter.com/ixG1ZQ3lfZ
Actual footage of me when they cut out before Shaq gave his response… #MAFS pic.twitter.com/RsX3N4xiDe
As far as the other couples, Nicole and Chris ultimately said “yes” to remaining married and mutually agreed that they couldn’t imagine life without each other…
and Gina and Clint both agreed that there was just no spark between them, so they decided to divorce.
They pledged to remain friends, however, and Gina told Clint that he could still see his true love, her dog Hank.
MAFS Season 16 Will Continue Beyond Decision Day
#MAFS will continue beyond Decision Day for three more episodes and former #MAFS couple Dom and Shaq will return.
Dom will apparently have a FaceTime date with #MAFS season 13 star Gil…
and Mack will go on a date with Gina, whom he’s admittedly attracted to.
The episodes will also apparently have a bombshell moment when Dom shares a passionate kiss with Clint…
who’s apparently going to court with Gina over rights to her dog. The salon owner means business and she talks to her lawyer over the issue.
As for Jasmine, she’s over Airris and apparently dating a man who assures her that he finds her attractive. He seals his comment with a kiss.
What do YOU think about #MAFS season 16’s Decision Day?
Last chance to lock in your predictions before #DecisionDay TONIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/aw1MME0tj1
Will you continue watching to see what happens next?
