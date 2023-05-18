The moment #MarriedAtFirstSight fans always anticipate finally happened, and a #MAFS groom gaslighting his wife left viewers disgruntled and disappointed.

During #MAFS’ Decision Day, each couple sat down with Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper and shared whether or not they wanted to remain married or get divorced.

There weren’t many surprises amongst the season 16 cast, but the episode ended with a cliffhanger.

Airris And Jasmine’s Married At First Sight Decision Day Results

After eight weeks as husband and wife, Airris and Jasmine kicked off Decision Day and discussed the challenges in their marriage.

Airris’ lack of attraction to Jasmine was brought up, but the pageant queen shook it off and told the experts that she knows she’s a “bad b***.” Airris also confessed that he checked out of their marriage while Jasmine gave 100 percent.

Ultimately, Jasmine said she wanted to get a divorce and Airris agreed that it was for the best.

“I didn’t envision marriage being this way,” admitted Airris. “I’m glad to have gone through this with you but ultimately, I would like a divorce as well.”

And while that was far from shocking, Airris’ post-decision comments raised eyebrows. The #MAFS season 16 groom was asked to talk about his dealbreakers going forward, and he stressed the importance of self-love.

“For me it’s self -love, I love myself, I love Airris,” he said.” I hug myself five times a day. I feel like when two people love themselves then they come together that love creates more love.”

His comments threw off Jasmine who asked if he thought that she doesn’t love herself.

“At times the temperature of what’s going on with us can cause you to shut down and not be your true self,” started Airris. “But not change my self love though, ” challenged Jasmine. “We can agree to disagree,” said Airris.

Jasmine pressed on however and said she was “trying to get the narrative” of her allegedly having a lack of self-love. While stumbling to explain, Airris said that he ultimately wants to be with someone “who loves themselves unconditionally.”

That comment did NOT go over well with the cheer coach and she called Airris out for his previous history of ghosting women and concluded that he just wasn’t ready to commit.

“First of all I have plenty of self love,” a defiant Jasmine said. “He has committment issues, we’ve talked about it. I just really feel like if it wasn’t the attraction thing, it would’ve been something else,” she added.

“I just don’t feel like he’s in a place were her can fully commit to the marriage. I don’t really think he was ready to be married.”

BLOOP!

Airris is dead wrong for telling her she doesn’t love herself just because she reacted negatively to HIS poor behavior. #MAFS #MAFSnashville #MarriedAtFirstSight — i tweet reality tv. (@tweeting90Days) May 18, 2023

I’m so glad Jasmine called out Airris after he tried to come at her crazy. She kept it so classy too, I would’ve been up there like #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/VP4Wn8eU9i — Jayla (@Jaylakiss76) May 18, 2023

Airris remained quiet but later told #MAFS cameras that marriage wasn’t what he expected—especially because of the lack of sex.

“I came into marriage thinking married sex was gonna be great, all the things I was looking forward to…I didn’t really get none of that,” said Airris.

It looks like Jasmine was spot on when it came to this one.

I’m sooooo happy that Jasmine got to say no to Airribus first…and this bullshit he was talking about about “self love”…and talking about married sex. Please shut up #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/bBeEMftGRt — pip ✨ (@Pip_GotGame) May 18, 2023

And he is still talking about sex! Glad Jasmine sent Airris back to the skreets where he belongs #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville pic.twitter.com/B1Aei4LLyO — popcorn and tv 🍿📺 (@popcornandtv) May 18, 2023

While Airris and Jasmine quickly agreed that it would be best to divorce, Decision Day was a bit more complex for Shaq and Kirsten.

