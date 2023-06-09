Bossip Video

In pride positivity news…

The largest dating and lifestyle app created with the Black community in mind has announced its newest initiative in celebration of Pride Month.

Match Group’s BLK has launched the #BLKVoices initiative to showcase users on their Instagram and TikTok platforms who are offering a firsthand glimpse into their dating journeys and experiences.

By doing so, the app hopes it will foster “understanding, empathy, and connection” among its diverse user base and highlight different types of BLK love across the LGBTQIA2S+ spectrum.

A press release reports that as part of this initiative, BLK has collaborated with Thaddeus Coates, also known as Hippy Potter, an award-winning artist based in Brooklyn, to create a PRIDE PACK.

The pack is a collection of profile stickers that users can utilize to display and celebrate their identities as each sticker represents a letter from the LGBTQIA2S+ spectrum. Designed by Coates exclusively for BLK users, the pack plays off of Coates’ affinity for vibrant technicolor hues, expressive shapes, and thought-provoking graphics.

Ultimately the app is noting that by showcasing the unique stories, experiences, and vibrant identities within the LGBTQ+ community, it’s hoping to ” foster a greater understanding and appreciation for the diverse tapestry of human love and connection.”

Happy Pride!

