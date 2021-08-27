Bossip Video

ATL Black Gay Pride is far from canceled and a popular couple’s being honored during a day of unity.

On Sunday, September 5th, 2021, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will welcome the 9th Pure Heat Community Festival also known as a free “day of unity” where market vendors will be on hand alongside live celebrities and local performers. Previous Pure Heat attendees and honorees have included Stacey Abrams, Princess Love and Ray J, K. Michelle, and more.

In partnership with The Vision Community Foundation, a portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities are used to benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those impacted from HIV/AIDS. There will also be educational forums, prizes, and giveaways with a goal to bring together the spirit of community, pride, and vision. I

This year’s festival will honor veteran hip-hop artist and two-time GRAMMY Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

Hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, and Julius “JuJu” James, the Pure Heat Community Festival is a front seat into a spectacular gathering of minority LGBTQ people and their allies in the heart of Atlanta.

“I’m super excited about being honored by the Atlanta Black Gay Pride and the Pure Heat Community Festival, especially alongside my baby. It’s like the perfect embrace to my recent full relocation here. Can’t wait to celebrate this with everyone. Thanks for sprinkling a dose of glitter on my life Atlanta,” shares Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.

Additional honorees include the founder of the Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer;

the city of Atlanta’s LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator Malik Brown

legendary performer, Raquell Lord and actor Ryan Jamaal Swain.

“The Pure Heat Community Festival is honored that the city of Atlanta welcomes us back for a 9th year. It is our goal to create a safe, fun, family environment for all,” shares The Vision Community Foundation executive director, Bishop OC Allen, III.

Follow the festival on social media by using the handle: @PureHeatCommunityFestival. For more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival visit PureHeatCommunityFestival.com.

In addition to the festival, the country’s leading LGBTQ+ annual pride celebration will mark its 25th year with entertainment from City Girls, Trina, Saucy Santana, Bobby Lytes, Sydney Starr, Damez, and more.

For information on Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend visit ATLGayPride.com.