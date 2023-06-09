Bossip Video

An Atlanta-based business that offers short-term loans for film, television, and other media productions, is announcing a partnership deal amid a title sponsorship at the Cannes Film Festival.

FilmHedge has entered into a $25 million first-look financing production partnership with Riveting Entertainment Group to significantly expand Riveting Films. The official news was shared at Festival de Cannes, where FilmHedge rubbed elbows with celebs, acted as hosting sponsor of the Producers Network, and was a title sponsor of the Marché du Film International Film Finance Forum.

A press release reports that FilmHedge and Riveting Films will collaborate on a broad slate of feature-length films with the first one planned to begin production within the year.

Riveting has produced content for the likes of Drake, Justin Beiber, Lady Gaga, Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott, and Ludacris, and as part of the partnership, film and television production company Southbox Entertainment (COLLATERAL DATA, WITCH HUNT, RISE, PHOBIAS, SKYLINES) has the option to provide additional equity financing to the premiere collaboration, as well as future productions from Riveting Films.

Jon Gosier, who helms both FilmHedge and Southbox Entertainment, will join Riveting as investor and strategic advisor and will bring his expertise as founder of music-tech platform Audigent to the deal, the release adds.

After already hosting a CannesATL/CannesGA mixer attended by Marsai Martin and Power Book IV: Force star Isaac Keys, FilmHedge sponsored a beachfront party for 200+ attendees of the film festival alongside Higginbotham and The Hollywood Reporter for the Winston Baker International Film Finance Forum.

Additionally, FilmHedge Jon Gosier, his partners, and esteemed guests walked the red carpet at the fest.

For more info on FilmHedge click HERE.