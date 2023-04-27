Bossip Video

FilmHedge, the Atlanta-based business that offers short-term loans for film, television, and other media productions, is heading back to France and the company celebrated that alongside the likes of Marsai Martin.

The Garden Room of the St. Regis Hotel was recently filled with economic leaders for film and television production for the inaugural CannesATL/CannesGA mixer.

Amid flowing drinks, lobster rolls, and Wagyu sliders, attendees of the exclusively extravagant affair were greeted by FilmHedge founder and CEO, Jon Gosier.

Gosier detailed his company leading the first delegation of City officials and business leaders to the Cannes Film Festival, May 16 through May 27 where FilmHedge will take center stage as a title sponsor for the second year in a row.

“Filmhedge is sponsoring the Marche du Film’s International Film Finance Forum as well as a number of other events at Cannes like the Producer Forum, where many films land lucrative distribution and sales deals,” said Gosier per Bloomberg. “These events comprise the top echelon of the entertainment industry. As a funder of films with budgets as high as $50 million, globally, Filmhedge has an important seat at the table. Atlanta has an important seat at the table. We need to celebrate that fact,” he added.

Gosier who was one of the first employees at Tyler Perry Studios went from excelling in tech and finance to applying his skillset to his first love, film, and TV. After selling a software company, he began investing in movies thus birthing FilmHedge in 2020.

Highly successful in the field, in 2022 Variety reported that FilmHedge closed on $100M in debt financing and has funded 14 feature productions to date including the sci-fi thriller Beyond Skyline.

Other attendees included FilmHedge partner Erik Gordon, Cardelia Hunter, the Director for the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment, model/producer Jessica White, ButterATL founder Brandon Butler and more.

Cannes+Atl will continue hosting events in Atlanta, GA, and Cannes, France aimed at celebrating Georgia’s contributions to the Film and TV industry.

