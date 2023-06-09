Bossip Video

Unlikely celebrity pairings hit the rumor mill every so often, but rumblings that a sultry songstress is smashing a Ghostbusters grandad to senior citizen smithereens might be the most surprising yet.

According to reports from the US Sun, Kelis, 43, is dating an actor who is almost 30 years her senior: 72-year-old Bill Murray.

The “Milkshake” singer and the Ghostbusters actor are said to have sparked romance rumors after Murray was spotted watching Kelis perform at a show at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London last weekend. According to the outlet, he was also seen supporting her at some of her other recent performances.

Sources close to the pair reportedly told the US Sun that the unlikely pair was also seen at the same hotel and have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the United States.

A friend reportedly told the outlet, “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.”

“They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla,” the source continued. “But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Murray’s rumored romance comes amid serious allegations of inappropriate behavior while on set for the veteran actor.

Filming on Being Mortal was suspended back in April after Murray was accused of hurling a glass ashtray at co-star Richard Dreyfuss and threatening to “throw” the film’s female producer “across a parking lot.” According to Page Six, he was also accused of being “touchy” with several women during filming for Aziz Ansari’s movie.

As for his personal life, Murray’s second and last marriage to Jennifer Butler ended in 2008.

Following a 5 year marriage to rapper Nas from 2005-2010, Kelis went on to marry photographer Mike Mora in 2014.

Mora tragically passed away at age 37 last March after a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He and Kelis share two children: son Shepherd, 8, and daughter Galilee, 2. She is also a mother to son Knight, 13, with Nas.