“The statements from A.J. were based on his own confidential sources, so I can’t speculate further than what he said on the show,” Pinsky wrote. “I sincerely hope that AJ’s sources are wrong and Mr. Foxx will make a full recovery. There is no evidence and I have no reason to believe that his medical condition is directly related to vaccine therapy or a post-COVID phenomenon. Any evidence of either would have to come from his physicians.”

Pinksy did respond, however, talking to NBC News about the interview via email, saying he invited Benza on because the journalist said he had information about Foxx.

Foxx’s representatives went on to say in an email that Benza’s claim is “completely inaccurate.”