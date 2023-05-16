It still hasn’t been revealed exactly what happened to the star or why he was hospitalized, but the publication says the facility he’s being treated at now specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation. One source claims Foxx arrived at this facility in Chicago in late April and sources connected to Jamie tell TMZ he’s “recovering well.”While previous reports that some of Foxx’s projects were moving on without him caused a lot of concern from fans, FOX announced on Monday that the 55-year-old and his daughter Corinne will host a new musical game show called We Are Family. The series is expected to debut in 2024.

We Are Family is a music guessing game that will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative–But, the featured star will be hidden until their identity can be guessed.

Similar to The Masked Singer, clues will be given to help identify each celebrity. For correctly guessing the star, there’s up to $100,000 on the line for the studio audience, whose job is to sniff out the celeb based on the clues.

Jamie and Corinne are currently the hosts of FOX’s Beat Shazam, where contestants have to guess a song correctly to add money to their prize pot. It was announced earlier this month that the father-daughter duo wouldn’t be appearing on the upcoming season of the show following the actor’s health scare, but luckily, it looks like that’s only temporary.