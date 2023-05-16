Jamie Foxx is still receiving medical treatment after his undisclosed health scare last month in Atlanta, but now, he’s in a new city.
Following his extended hospital stay, Foxx is currently rehabbing at a facility touted as the top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in the country, according to reports from TMZ.
We Are Family is a music guessing game that will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative–But, the featured star will be hidden until their identity can be guessed.
Similar to The Masked Singer, clues will be given to help identify each celebrity. For correctly guessing the star, there’s up to $100,000 on the line for the studio audience, whose job is to sniff out the celeb based on the clues.
Jamie and Corinne are currently the hosts of FOX’s Beat Shazam, where contestants have to guess a song correctly to add money to their prize pot. It was announced earlier this month that the father-daughter duo wouldn’t be appearing on the upcoming season of the show following the actor’s health scare, but luckily, it looks like that’s only temporary.
