Go directly to jail. Do not pass “go”. Do not collect $200.

Susan Louise Lorincz proudly admitted to detectives that she called Ajike “AJ” Owens’ children the n-word moments before fatally shooting the 35-year-old mother of four according to an AP News report. Lorincz says she used the word frequently toward the children in the months leading up to the killing. If this isn’t enough to get her on the hook for a hate crime, then hate crimes don’t exist.

Lorincz appeared in court for the first time today to answer to charges of first-degree felony of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. We hope she burns in hell. Word to Samuel L. Jackson in A Time To Kill.

Let Lorincz tell it, the children, ages 3 to 12, don’t “respect” her and threatened her in the past. She also says that Owens threatened to kill her during their shouting match prior to the shooting. Earlier that evening, the dirty blonde bigot admitted that she threw a pair of rollerskates at the children and hit one of them. That’s when Ajike Owens decided that she had enough of this white thug.

Lorincz claimed “that Owens banged on the door so hard everything started shaking and she thought the door was going to come off,” and that she panicked and said to herself “‘Oh my god, she’s really going to kill me this time.’” That’s when Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, the report says, noting that Lorincz also had a second handgun in the home.

The frame of the house isn’t the only thing that deserved a good shaking. Any parent would be at this racist predator’s door after she assaulted one of their children. WTF did she think was going to happen??

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump is calling for Lorincz’s “zealous prosecution” and we sure as hell hope that his request is honored.