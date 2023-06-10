Bossip Video

Summertime means taking baecations to tropical islands and living your best life, and that’s exactly what Doja Cat is doing with new boo, J.Cyrus.

TMZ reported paparazzi spotted them making out on a yacht in Mexico. Doja was rocking a two-piece orange bikini as she and J.Cyrus enjoyed a day on the water. The two seemed to be enjoying themselves because Doja was smiling ear to ear.

Outside of making out, drinking and soaking up the sun, the pair also dabbled in some jet ski fun.

You’re probably wondering who is J.Cyrus?

According to Uproxx, He’s a New Orleans, Louisiana native who found success on the now-defunct social media app Vine. Occasionally, he will upload different comedic skits on his official YouTube channel and across his Instagram page.

He’s also had his hands in several different sectors of the entertainment business, including music. His most famous songs are the 2018 track “Slowly Falling” and the 2015 single “Sank Ship” featuring The Classmatez.

Both Doja and J.Cyrus are creative people, so they seem like a great fit. However, J.Cyrus’ past racially insensitive tweets resurfaced, and some fans don’t approve of the romance.

Check out the reactions below.

Are you here for Doja Cat and her new boo? Let us know in the comments below!