Catwoman turns Batgirl? Doja Cat’s shocking style has everyone talking again, but this time it’s about another giant tattoo.
Doja Cat showcased a bat skeleton tattoo etched across her back after unveiling a monster tattoo on her forearm less than a month ago.
The Grammy winner used no text in the caption. She only added a singular bat emoji, and highlighted an excerpt from a book in the second slide of the carousel of photos,
‘Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.’
This “got the people going” as some fans theorized the 27-year-old is a new initiate of the Illuminati, while others say she is simply living her life.
One comment read, “Lmao she’s literally telling us she’s has been initiated” as another fan announced they could no longer support her music, “[I’m] sorry but..this marks the end of my doja cat obsession of more than 5 years…I still miss the old doja cat but not this new version..to all doja cat [fans] Guess this is good bye for me.”
Another commenter disagreed, “If y’all don’t let this woman live her life. Being famous has to be the most exhausting thing in the world.”
Someone else added, “the fact that she has to post the symbolic meaning so people won’t accuse her of devil worship is wild”.
In April, she posted a pic of a monster tattoo on her arm that some labeled “demonic.” The controversial ink is based on a Giovanni Battista Bissoni drawing from a 1634 book, De Monstruorum Causis, Natura et Differentiis (On the Reasons, Nature, and Differences of Monsters) by Italian philosopher, Fortunio Liceti.
Tattoo on the left forearm of Doja Cat based on a Giovanni Battista Bissoni illustration from Italian philosopher Fortunio Liceti's 1634 book De Monstruorum Causis, Natura et Differentiis (On the Reasons, Nature, and Differences of Monsters) pic.twitter.com/UjploEtqhh
— SynCronus (@syncronus) April 18, 2023
Doja — born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — responded to her trolls with a tweet,
‘If [you’re] calling me demonic honestly werk [because], like, I love that [you] ate [for real].’
if ur calling me demonic honestly werk cuz like i love that u ate fr.
— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 16, 2023
The “Streets” singer hired Bang Bang Tattoo artist Sanghyuk Ko aka Mr. K. She joined the ranks of other celebrity clientele like David Beckham, Liam Hemsworth and Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Check out more of Doja Cat’s shocking transformations after the flip!
Doja Cat’s Other Eyebrow-Raising (And Shaving) Transformations
Doja is known for being eccentric. She randomly shaved her head and brows last year and proudly defended her decision.
The “Get Into It” singer told Indian Express, “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair,” she said.
The innanet claimed the star was in the midst of a mental breakdown. However, Doja confessed hair maintenance was simply a stressor that she chose to eliminate.
“I remember feeling so exhausted from working out. I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing.”
I’ve never felt so happy, like…it’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me.”
Shortly after ridding her head of hair, she decided the fibers above her eyes were next, so the dancer grabbed a razor, jumped on IG Live and shaved her brows off in front of thousands of her fans.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/HdmeFVT3t0
— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 29, 2022
Social media users expressed their concern for her well-being, and the “Say So” singer took offense to their mental illness diagnosis.
“I’m rich, I’m fine,” Doja responded in a separate IG Live stream. “The whole, like, ‘Are you OK, queen?’ s–t makes me want to rip my — well, I guess the hair that I have left out. It makes me want to rip my f—-ng pubic hair out. I absolutely hate it.”
“People think that, for some reason, I’m, like, not well because I don’t have hair on my face or on my head,” she expressed. “It’s just a wild f—-ng world we live in. Shaving my head made me feel really good because I know that everyone that liked me before my head was shaven and doesn’t like me now was never worth it.”
“Nothing changed — I just have no hair,” Doja contended.
Doja Cat just shaved her eyebrows off on Instagram Live and uncovered a beauty mark! @DojaCat pic.twitter.com/sQUkk3jC2C
— Erin Keller (@ErinKell79) August 5, 2022
@DojaCat said she was thinking about shaving her eyebrows for awhile now and assured concerned fans that she is okay. pic.twitter.com/QjJa7NSZM7
— Erin Keller (@ErinKell79) August 5, 2022
With the assistance of prosthetic artist Malina Stearns, the LA-born emulated the late Karl Lagerfeld’s $13M Birman cat Choupette at the Met Gala.
Doja had her tattooed sleeves on full display in a white, hand-beaded Oscar de La Renta gown with a cat-eared hood. She accessorized with a million-dollar Messika diamond that covered her third eye.
One thing Doja is gonna do is wtf she wants to do.
The world isn’t used to seeing individuals live freely regardless of the judgment and vitriol they receive — we could all take a note from the high school dropout.
Who cares if people think you’re bat-sh– crazy, do what makes you happiest.
