Catwoman turns Batgirl? Doja Cat’s shocking style has everyone talking again, but this time it’s about another giant tattoo.

Doja Cat showcased a bat skeleton tattoo etched across her back after unveiling a monster tattoo on her forearm less than a month ago.

The Grammy winner used no text in the caption. She only added a singular bat emoji, and highlighted an excerpt from a book in the second slide of the carousel of photos,

‘Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.’

This “got the people going” as some fans theorized the 27-year-old is a new initiate of the Illuminati, while others say she is simply living her life.

One comment read, “Lmao she’s literally telling us she’s has been initiated” as another fan announced they could no longer support her music, “[I’m] sorry but..this marks the end of my doja cat obsession of more than 5 years…I still miss the old doja cat but not this new version..to all doja cat [fans] Guess this is good bye for me.” Another commenter disagreed, “If y’all don’t let this woman live her life. Being famous has to be the most exhausting thing in the world.” Someone else added, “the fact that she has to post the symbolic meaning so people won’t accuse her of devil worship is wild”.

In April, she posted a pic of a monster tattoo on her arm that some labeled “demonic.” The controversial ink is based on a Giovanni Battista Bissoni drawing from a 1634 book, De Monstruorum Causis, Natura et Differentiis (On the Reasons, Nature, and Differences of Monsters) by Italian philosopher, Fortunio Liceti.

Tattoo on the left forearm of Doja Cat based on a Giovanni Battista Bissoni illustration from Italian philosopher Fortunio Liceti's 1634 book De Monstruorum Causis, Natura et Differentiis (On the Reasons, Nature, and Differences of Monsters) pic.twitter.com/UjploEtqhh — SynCronus (@syncronus) April 18, 2023

Doja — born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — responded to her trolls with a tweet,

‘If [you’re] calling me demonic honestly werk [because], like, I love that [you] ate [for real].’

The “Streets” singer hired Bang Bang Tattoo artist Sanghyuk Ko aka Mr. K. She joined the ranks of other celebrity clientele like David Beckham, Liam Hemsworth and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

