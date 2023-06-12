Bossip Video

This fool really thinks he’s Captain America…

Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death aboard an NYC subway train, is speaking out publicly about the manslaughter charges that he earned as a result of his violent vigilantism.

“The three main threats he repeated over and over was ‘I’m going to kill you,’ ‘I’m prepared to go to jail for life,’ and ‘I’m willing to die,'” Penny said in a rehearsed video.

Penny’s lawyers allowed him to release a video statement giving his account of what went on that day on the train. There were obviously many witnesses to the incident and if what he says is true then several people should be either vouching for him publicly or testifying under oath.

So far, we’ve seen evidence that people are ready and willing to corroborate these claims. Peep what else Penny had to say in the video below.

There’s plenty to unpack there, but this line in particular stood out immediately to us, “I didn’t see a Black man threatening passengers. I saw a man threatening passengers.” The good ol’ “I don’t see color” line does a lot more to hurt Penny than help.

If Penny wants to claim that has nothing to do with race, then his lawyers should have no problem putting Black faces on the jury so they can judge the merits of his argument.

We. Shall. See.