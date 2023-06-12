This fool really thinks he’s Captain America…
Daniel Penny, the man who choked Jordan Neely to death aboard an NYC subway train, is speaking out publicly about the manslaughter charges that he earned as a result of his violent vigilantism.
“The three main threats he repeated over and over was ‘I’m going to kill you,’ ‘I’m prepared to go to jail for life,’ and ‘I’m willing to die,'” Penny said in a rehearsed video.
Penny’s lawyers allowed him to release a video statement giving his account of what went on that day on the train. There were obviously many witnesses to the incident and if what he says is true then several people should be either vouching for him publicly or testifying under oath.
So far, we’ve seen evidence that people are ready and willing to corroborate these claims. Peep what else Penny had to say in the video below.
There’s plenty to unpack there, but this line in particular stood out immediately to us, “I didn’t see a Black man threatening passengers. I saw a man threatening passengers.” The good ol’ “I don’t see color” line does a lot more to hurt Penny than help.
If Penny wants to claim that has nothing to do with race, then his lawyers should have no problem putting Black faces on the jury so they can judge the merits of his argument.
We. Shall. See.
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
So Sad: New Details About Jacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon Dr. Zach Reveal Previous Malpractice Complaints From Patients
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly's Longtime Love Ms Jacky Oh Dies At 32
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
First-Class F*ck Around & Find Out: Chika Addresses Baby-Bashing Backlash After Rant Calling Zonnique Pullins' Daughter A 'Bastard'
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.