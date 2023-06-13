Bossip Video

It looks like Nicki Minaj finally did something she’s been talking about wanting for a long time now.

More than a year after she first revealed her intention to get breast reduction after giving birth to her son, Nicki Minaj has seemingly confirmed that she has gone under the knife.

The rapper made the very nonchalant announcement on Instagram on Sunday, showing off her new boobs in an Instagram video to promote her new song featuring Ice Spice from the upcoming Barbie movie. The 40-year-old showed off her chest in a black top and a white tank top, both of which featured a plunging neckline.

In the clips, Nicki mouthed the lyrics of the new track, which samples the iconic “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. In her caption, the rapper wrote, “I’m a [10] so I pull in a KEN,” which is part of the lyrics of her song. She later added in the comments section: “New boobs who dis?”

After Minaj made the big reveal on Instagram, City Girls rapper JT jokingly reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: “Nicki really left me solo with the big t*tties that’s crazyyyyyyy!!!!!” Seemingly confirming the breast reduction, Nicki liked the comment.

Nicki revealed during an Instagram Live session back in May 2022 that she considered making her chest smaller after giving birth to her first child, “Papa Bear,” with her husband Kenneth Petty.

“I should’ve took them off then,” the rapper said at the time. She went on to reveal that she got the advice a while back from another woman in the industry.