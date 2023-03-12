Bossip Video

Kenneth Petty requested to reschedule the mediation with his rape accuser for a second time due to illness, AllHipHop.com reports.

Nicki Minaj’s husband claimed he was too sick to attend the initial mediation on March 6, so the courts rescheduled for March 9. Petty then canceled for a second time.

Nicki Minaj Defended Her Husband Kenneth Petty And His Past Attempted Rape Conviction

Nicki is allowing her man to use her attorney, Steven D. Isser, who asked Judge James R. Cho to move the meditation to March 24.

Isser wrote, “We respectfully request that the Court extend the mediation deadline to March 24, 2023, which will hopefully be sufficient time for Mr. Petty to recover and the for parties and the Mediator to reschedule a mutually available date for the mediation. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In April 1995, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree for an assault on the then 16-year-old Jennifer Hough the year prior. He was 15 years old at the time. Petty was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison and served four years. He is currently listed as a level two registered sex offender in New York. When the Barbz became privy to Petty’s past, Nicki faced a slew of vitriol.

Kenneth was not the Ken they wanted to see marrying their Harajuku Barbie.

Minaj turned her comments off and came to Petty’s defense.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet,” she wrote. “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

The Real, Jennifer Hough stated she and Kenneth were “casual acquaintances” and never in a relationship. In a viral interview with, Jennifer Hough stated she and Kenneth were “casual acquaintances” and never in a relationship.

Complex, Petty was noted as saying, In a court filing shared by, Petty was noted as saying,

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint.” He continued, “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant. I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way. Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff.” Although Petty pleaded guilty, he told the court he took the plea deal out of fear. “I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16 year old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape,” he explained.

Kenneth Petty’s Legal Troubles Continued After Marriage To Nicki Minaj

In March 2020, after moving to California with Minaj, Petty was arrested again for failing to register as a sex offender in the Golden State. According to records obtained by PEOPLE, he pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 bail, but in September 2021, he changed his plea to guilty during a virtual hearing. Petty faced up to 10 years in prison but was given a lighter sentence of one year of house arrest and three years probation. In addition, he had to pay a $55,000 fine.

Hough sued Petty, who she says attempted to intimidate, harass and threaten her so she would recant her rape allegations. She also sued Minaj, who she says called her out of the blue.

“…she said that she got word that I was willing to help them out in the situation. I didn’t understand what she was referring to. She offered to fly me and my family to L.A. I turned it down and I told her, woman to woman, ‘This happened.’ I haven’t talked to her since.”

Hough ultimately dropped the lawsuit against Minaj, but Petty remains a defendant in the case.

Is Petty afraid of what else the case will reveal as it unfolds?

Regardless of how much medicine Petty takes, I think this lingering mediation will continue to have him sick to his stomach.