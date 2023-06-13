Bossip Video

Anita Baker called on Babyface for help as his fans hound her online over a missed performance. Things apparently got so intense that the legendary songstress booted Babyface off her tour.

The “You Bring Me Joy” songstress wants her friend and collaborator to call off fans that she says are bullying and threatening her. According to Baker, fans of Babyface have been threatening her as a result of him not performing during a May show on her Songstress tour.

The night of the New Jersey show, Babyface took to social media to tell fans he was asked not to take the stage at the Prudential Center so that Baker could perform her full set after the concert got off to a late start.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety,” he wrote. “My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

A lot of fans were disappointed over his absence, which led to a lot of folks hounding Baker over it. She dubbed these fans “Kenny’s Crazies,” replying to multiple angry tweeters and setting the record straight.

“Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies,” she wrote in a tweet before calling on the producer for help. “@Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour.”

Some fans are upset that Babyface is a “Supporting Act” on the tour to begin with, thinking the pair of musicians should be headlining the shows together. In response to one fan who laughed at his second billing, Baker explained that Babyface’s fans have unrealistic expectations for the tour.

“Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts,*” Anita tweeted. “Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth.”

In the end, after a lot of back and forth with fans and pleas for help from Babyface, Anita Baker had enough.

She announced on Tuesday morning that she would be continuing the tour on her own “In the Interest of Personal Safety.”