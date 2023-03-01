Babyface Sings SZA's Praises In 'Rap Radar' Interview
‘Rap Radar’ Exclusive: Babyface Sings SZA’s Praises “I Don’t Think She Has Any Idea How Incredible She Is”
We’re a day away from a brand new episode of one of our favorite podcasts — Rap Radar!
Lucky for y’all (and us) we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. This week’s exclusive clip features none other than Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds! This R&B legend has had quite the career—most recently performing at Super Bowl LVII and connecting with SZA on SOS! Speaking of which — the R&B great is literally singing Solana’s praises in this interview. Just check out the clip below!
We’re with Babyface on this one! We wish we could be there to see her reaction to this interview. It literally doesn’t get any better when it comes to producers/songwriters/singers in R&B than Babyface. He was recently ranked as number 20 on NME’s 50 of The Greatest Producers Ever list after writing 26 number-one R&B singles and winning 12 Grammy awards. He’s written and produced songs for Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Ariana Grande, and more. You won’t want to miss this R&B legend chat about his career with show hosts Brian “B.Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson!
Tune in tomorrow to listen to the brand-new episode of Rap Radar featuring Babyface.
