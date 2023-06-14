Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe revealed live on air it will be his last time on FS1’s Undisputed and gave an emotional farewell speech.

Earlier this month it was announced that Sharpe would be leaving the show after reaching a buyout agreement and on Tuesday without prior notice, he revealed on air it was his last day.

The football great/host gave an emotional farewell speech and reflected on the fans giving him a shot.

“Fans that made all this possible, you embraced me and allowed me to become your favorite TV uncle, and for that, I’m forever grateful,” Sharpe said. “You rock with me when you know very little about Shannon Sharpe, the guy that could come on here and talk. Hopefully, you found me entertaining. Hopefully, you found me educational. Hopefully, I found all the things that you looked for when you came and tuned in and watched me and this man for seven years.”

Things got emotional for Sharpe when he turned his attention to Skip Bayless who took a chance on him with Undisputed in 2016. Even though the relationship soured, Sharpe never forgot what Skip did for him.

“Skip Bayless, you fought for me. I’m here because of you. You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You allow me to share the platform,” Sharpe said. “The opportunity that you gave me, to become what I became, I’m forever indebted to you. I’ll never forget what you did for me. You’ve helped me grow more than you ever know.” “All I ask is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave everything I had.”

After Shannon’s speech, Skip took the time to end their time together on a high note and dubbed Shannon Sharpe a “worthy adversary.””

“When I first took this job back in June of 2016, we had a whole other format in mind. When it came clear Shannon Sharpe is available and I said I believe he can do this, and did you ever,” Bayless said. “I want to thank you for dedicating yourself to this job. It is a voracious beast of a show. Day after day after day, you dedicated yourself to this job just the way you dedicated yourself to professional football hall of famer. “I want to thank you for never taking a sick day. I want to thank you for preparing as hard as you could every single day, every single topic. I want to thank you for competing as long as you competed with me because the greatest compliment I can give you is you were a worthy adversary,” he said.





Shannon has already dropped hints he has planted some seeds that we will see in the near future. Rumor has it the buyout was from another company for Sharpe’s contract and Club Shay Shay. Only one company would even have the relationship and resources to reach an agreement with Fox if true, and that’s ESPN.