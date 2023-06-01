Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe has reportedly finalized a contract buyout with Fox Sports & FS1’s Undisputed that will see him leave after the NBA Finals.

On September 6th, 2016 Skip Bayless launched his new show, Skip and Shannon Undisputed, alongside NFL legend Shannon Sharpe. The show launched with custom music from Lil Wayne and unfiltered banter. The show was instantly a hit and less corporatized than anything on ESPN. Over the past year, the show has had some rough patches with the two hosts seemingly at each other’s necks but it’s become a staple in the sports world.

Last year before Christmas break Skip Bayless went off the deep end insulting Shannon Sharpe when comparing his career to Tom Brady’s. That would be the precursor of what was to come. After a few ill-timed tweets about Damar Hamlin’s on-field medical incident, Bayless would be solo on the following episode of Undisputed before Sharpe returned and heated back-and-forth with Bayless ensued.

Now the two have made amends but Sharpe is allegedly ready to move on.

Sports journalist Ryan Glasspiegel is reporting that Sharpe has negotiated a contract buyout with Fox Sports. His final Undisputed show is expected to be after the 2023 NBA Finals in mid-June. The report also alleges that Sharpe said privately he did not seek to be the “unquestioned leader on the show”, but “wanted to be an equal with Bayless in the program’s topic selection.”

With the exit, Shannon will be taking his Club Shay Shay podcast with him which has amassed over 1.2 million active subscribers. While it’s all speculation, it’s almost certain Sharpe will pop up on another network sooner than later.