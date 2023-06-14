Bossip Video

Rihanna’s favorite Bajan fast-food was brought to New York and Boston for a pop-up food truck event and culinary experience.

JetBlue, Barbadoes Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) and Export Barbados teamed up to bless New Yorkers and Bostonians with a taste of Chefette, Barbados’ biggest fast-food brand.

After the news of the summer pop-up was shared, Rih Rih herself commented and expressed her excitement on the brand’s Instagram page.

Like Rihanna, a plethora of people were excited for Chefette to make its US debut.

Thousands gathered at New York’s Bryant Park to enjoy food ranging from broasted chicken wings (“wing dings”), to chicken tenders with unique dipping sauces and much more during the summer pop-up.

“Absolutely no visit to Barbados is complete without a trip to Chefette,” commented Eusi Skeete, US Director at BTMI, “so we are excited to have partnered with this iconic Bajan brand as well as JetBlue, who continues to be one of our most valuable partners in bringing the east coast to Barbados, as well as a bit of Barbados, to the east coast via experiences like this one.” “This is the first time that Chefette will officially leave Barbados’ shores, so it is quite a significant event and we are happy to be a part of this moment,” added Skeete.

His words were echoed by Debbie Oderson, a proud Bajan who endured a lengthy wait for her Chefette but enjoyed it as it allowed her to share details with fellow guests about her homeland that’s known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean.