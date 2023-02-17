BOSSIP Be Barbados Trippin’: Dive Into Black History, Black Excellence & Extravagance In Rihanna’s Homeland

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

HISTORY For history buffs or just Americans with a penchant for learning, Barbados is booming with Black history that you can personally experience. As #BHM continues we delved into the island’s beginnings and received a wealth of knowledge via our tour guide Dawn Lisa Smith. “We have adopted Black history month but our story’s a little different,” said Smith. “For Barbadians, Black history month is every day. For most Caribbean people, Black history is every day.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Barbados (@visitbarbados) “Unlike the U.S, Black leadership is normal for us,” she added. “We celebrate Black history as part of our norm. The understanding is that there’s still racism, there are still cultural issues, that doesn’t change, but we have Black leadership and not just Black leadership, but fantastic Black female leadership.” While walking us through Golden Square Freedom Park, Smith told us about South Carolina and other states’ direct ties to Barbados. “South Carolina was Barbados’ colony, the first ten governors of South Carolina—Barbadian,” said Smith. “The first governor of New York, Barbadain, the first governor of Virginia—Barabdian, all Barbadian.” She also detailed the story of Barbados’ national hero The Right Excellent Clement Osbourne Payne who was expelled from the island in 1937 after delivering a speech at Golden Square in 1937, urging black Barbadians to stand up to white plantation owners. He is one of 11 national heroes of Barbados. Rihanna officially became number 11 in 2021. “Golden Square is a celebration of our freedom,” said Smith. “It’s a celebration of who we are, it’s a celebration of all Barabdos. Every Barbadian family can find their name on this wall. Every Barbadian who worked to make Barbados the society it is today can find their name on wall, as new names come in they’ll be added.” We also learned about The Right Excellent Sarah Ann Gill who kept Methodism alive and educated slaves. Gill was so dynamic during the early 19th century that she was dubbed the Heroine of Methodism and Freedom. Dawn Lisa Smith spent several hours alongside journalists in attendance dishing out incredible knowledge. She even joined us on an island safari via Island Safari Barbados who treated us to an off-roading and extensive adventure across Barbados’ 11 parishes including Saint Joseph where saw stunning sights like the Bathsheba village where surfers flock to catch waves.

