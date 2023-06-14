Bossip Video

Now that the NBA season has come to a close and the Denver Nuggets have been crown champions, all eyes turn to Commissioner Adam Silver and Memphis Grizzlies superstar baller Ja Morant.

Morant’s second time getting caught waving a firearm around on Instagram disappointed, shocked, bewildered, and outraged the basketball world and for weeks, the conversation has been, “How many games will Adam Silver suspend Ja Morant?” Prior to game 1 of the NBA finals, Silver publicly stated that he would not disrupt the league’s most competitive series with news about the suspension.

FS1’s Undisputed host Skip Bayless took to his podcast to break the news that Lil Wayne desperately wanted to speak to Ja about his gun-toting shenanigans and Ja essentially left him on read. If anyone could relate to what Ja is going through right now, it’s Wayne. He spent almost a year of his superstar life behind bars on Rikers Island over gun possession charges and one could argue that Ja has even more to lose than Wayne. Guess #12 wasn’t interested in good advice…

Silver could announce Ja’s suspension literally at any minute now. Speculation has been that Ja will be exiled from team activity for at least half the season (41 games). Others have argued that half the season is excessive considering that Ja was only given an 8-game suspension for gungate 1.0. Clearly, this brotha has not learned a single lesson from his trip to the “rehabilitation center” that he allegedly visited. Now, Silver has to make an example of him.