Days after he was seen flashing a handgun yet again, Ja Morant issued another apology.
Earlier this month, Ja Morant was seen inside Atlanta’s Sound nightclub drinking tequila out of a bottle like it was water, and critics claimed it proved that he hadn’t changed since his eight-game suspension for brandishing a firearm.
Fast forward to just a few days ago, and many think the assumptions were correct considering the Grizzlies player was caught yet again waving a gun on Instagram Live.
The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t hesitate to act and immediately suspended Morant from team activities.
On Tuesday, Morant issued another apology for his actions and this one was about as generic as they come.
“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” wrote the NBA player. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”
Nike replaced Kyrie Irving with Ja Morant just to be back in a PR nightmare, and the NBA previously handed him a light suspension in hopes that he would change his behavior. Looks like that was far-fetched.
In related news, NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said that he was “shocked” to see Morant brandishing a firearm again. The commission discussed the situation in a Tuesday interview with ESPN and he told Malika Andrews that he and Morant talked “directly about the consequences” after the first incident.
Now, he’s investigating the second gun flashing case and looking into the next steps.
“Frankly most of our conversation was about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waving a firearm on social media,” said Silver. The consequences there — an eight-game suspension was pretty serious. And something that he, at least to me, seemed to take incredibly seriously in that time. Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video.”
