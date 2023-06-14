Ice Spice is the latest cover star for Teen Vogue.
During her conversation with the publication, the New York native addressed people who have suggested that her success is due to colorism.
As pointed out by Teen Vogue, Flo Milli is often times brought up in comparison to Ice Spice. Those same remarks about her skin tone and colorism in the music industry got even bigger online after the rapper brought out Flo Milli during her Summer Jam performance earlier this month.
“I have seen those opinions,” Ice Spice said when asked about the colorism conversation. “I feel like that’s not something personal to me. I feel like that’s been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.”
She continued: “I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it’s not out of a good place. [They end up putting] somebody else down.”
“I’m most proud of staying grounded so far, because I’ve already been through so many things that I know a lot of people would’ve lost their f***ing minds,” she said. “The whole lifestyle change is super drastic, especially coming from where I come from, not coming from s**t and not having a lot growing up, to now — it’s the complete opposite…. Even though it’s a positive change, it’s still a change.”
“I don’t think anybody is ever fully prepared for fame. There’s no book on how to do it,” the rapper insisted. “I feel like everybody could just learn as they go, like most people do in their careers. A lot of people be trying to compare me to people that’s way older than me or people that been in this s**t way longer than me.”
She continued, “I feel like I know who I am. I’m really that b***h, and I tell myself that all the time because I learned that I have to.… I got to know who I am because everybody else gon’ try to tell me who I am. So I got to know first.”
You can read Ice Spice’s full cover story for Teen Vogue here.
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
So Sad: New Details About Jacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon Dr. Zach Reveal Previous Malpractice Complaints From Patients
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
-
Technical Stomp Out: Joseline Hernandez Arrested For Backstage Big Lex Beatdown At Mayweather vs. Gotti
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly's Longtime Love Ms Jacky Oh Dies At 32
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.