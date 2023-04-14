Bossip Video

After teasing a future collaboration earlier this year, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj have released the visual for the “Princess Diana” remix.

When it comes to new artists in Hip-Hop, Ice Spice is perhaps having the best come-up we’ve seen in a while. Her smash hit “Munch” still feels unescapable to a degree, and she’s managed to add more tunes to her foundation. The song even received a hilarious review from The New York Times of all places.

“In a frenzied genre, she’s a calm rapper, which is part of what makes this song so frosty — the beat is skittish and portentous, but Ice Spice sounds at peace. She’s rhyming quickly, but also calmly and slightly dismissively, probably because of the subject matter. That would be a man who might be useful in some ways, but is easily dismissed — someone who’s on call, but barely needed. He’s good at one thing, and when that’s done, not much else — he’s a munch. Get used to saying it.” – the New York Times.

Nicki Minaj echoed DAZE’s crowning of Ice Spice as the “People’s Princess” and of course, fans anticipated a collaboration between the two it’s no secret that Spice grew up a huge Nicki Minaj fan. The “People’s Princess” title is especially appropriate as one of the stand-out tracks on Ice’s EP Like…? was the single “Princess Diana.”

Rumors suggested Nicki Minaj would hop on the remix for the song, and last night those rumors turned into reality.

Yes, the song is fire, but a visual with the Queen and Princess together is what the people needed. Luckily, that’s exactly what they gave us, and boy did they deliver.

